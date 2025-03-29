Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,791 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $113.83 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

