Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $274,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 796,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,683,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,278.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 122,058 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS POCT opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

