Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Free Report

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

