Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) by 214.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Beneficient worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beneficient by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beneficient in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Beneficient Stock Performance

BENF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Beneficient Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.