Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DSI opened at $102.01 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

