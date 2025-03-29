Aufman Associates Inc Sells 128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aufman Associates Inc lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after acquiring an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,880,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

