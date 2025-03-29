Aufman Associates Inc Has $34.67 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aufman Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $510.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

