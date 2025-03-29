Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Releases Earnings Results

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ ATLN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05. Atlantic International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

