Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Releases Earnings Results

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Atlantic International Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATLN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05. Atlantic International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.86.
Atlantic International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic International
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.