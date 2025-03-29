ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of ATEX Resources stock remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. ATEX Resources has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.85.
About ATEX Resources
