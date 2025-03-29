ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 0.5 %

AACG opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.79. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

