Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,995,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,413,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,945,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,727,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health Price Performance

ASTH stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTH. Bank of America reduced their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Astrana Health Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

