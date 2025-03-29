Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 million and a P/E ratio of 26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $26.90.
About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.