AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

