AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $23,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.