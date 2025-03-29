AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPRY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 238,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $107,744. This trade represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,359.26. The trade was a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,516. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

