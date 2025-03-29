AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMARFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $39.83 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March (BATS:PMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.