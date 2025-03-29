AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $39.83 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.