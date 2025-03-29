AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $149.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

