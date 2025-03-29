AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

