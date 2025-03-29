Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
