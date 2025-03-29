ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 176.5% in March

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $466.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.67. ASM International has a 52-week low of $446.01 and a 52-week high of $813.23.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $863.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.31 million. ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 target price on the stock.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

