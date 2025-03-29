Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,286 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of Dutch Bros worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.