Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 356,757 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 356,757 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of BorgWarner worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.