Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 20,111 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,365 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,044 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,676,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,905,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,678,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,493,000 after buying an additional 1,919,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.8 %

TCOM opened at $62.68 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.



