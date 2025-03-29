Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $10.28 Million Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.93% of Luxfer worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,725,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Luxfer by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,624,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 275,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luxfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Stock Performance

LXFR stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $309.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

