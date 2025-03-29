Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,937 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Credicorp worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 782.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,326,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,794,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,187,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,735,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 1.3 %

BAP opened at $188.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.28. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.