Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

ARESF opened at $5.37 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust



Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

