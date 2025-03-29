Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
ARESF opened at $5.37 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
