Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3699 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.5% increase from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance
BATS:ARCM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.
About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF
