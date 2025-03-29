Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3699 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.5% increase from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ARCM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

