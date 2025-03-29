Arora Ashish Sells 5,283 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $27,735.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,059,329 shares in the company, valued at $21,311,477.25. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Arora Ashish sold 710 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $3,727.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $189,040.11.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $128,590.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $335,400.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $111,987.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $124,525.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $122,187.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $119,637.50.

Cricut Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,058 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 296.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

