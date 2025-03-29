Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 64.0% in March

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Aritzia stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 7,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $52.25.
About Aritzia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.