Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 64.0% in March

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 7,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Get Aritzia alerts:

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.