Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Argan worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,050. This represents a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 800 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $124,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,037.48. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,644,859. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $191.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

