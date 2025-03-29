Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,041,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 177,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

