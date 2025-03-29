Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 535,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

