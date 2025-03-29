Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 535,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
