ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 49.7% in March

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 856,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARB IOT Group Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. ARB IOT Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARB IOT Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARB IOT Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of ARB IOT Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

