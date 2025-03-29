Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,724 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $106,492,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

