Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Aperam Price Performance
APEMY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Aperam has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.75.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Aperam Increases Dividend
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.