Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

APEMY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Aperam has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5224 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

