Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 47,277 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 428% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,955 call options.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,390,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 57.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

