Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ANGI opened at $15.92 on Friday. Angi has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a PE ratio of 199.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Angi by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 1.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,729,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,328 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Angi by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,060 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

