Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 9.1% increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AND stock traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$39.82. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on AND shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.71.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.