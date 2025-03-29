Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 9.1% increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AND stock traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$39.82. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.00.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AND shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.71.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.