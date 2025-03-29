Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 55,508.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,991,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.04.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,669.44. The trade was a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $306.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.