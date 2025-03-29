American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of APEI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in American Public Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 353,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

