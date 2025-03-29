American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Allianz SE purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,042,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $5,023,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.57.

American Express Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $265.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average is $289.13. American Express has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. This represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.