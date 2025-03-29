American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SDSI stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.