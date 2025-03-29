American Century Companies Inc. Sells 112,360 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $48.06 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

