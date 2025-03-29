American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

