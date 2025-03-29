American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.93% of Under Armour worth $33,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 163.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

