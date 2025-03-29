American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.57 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.86% of nCino worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

nCino Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -170.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $167,824.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,854.40. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.