American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,202 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of ProPetro worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,312 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 796,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

