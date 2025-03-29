Alumis’ (ALMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alumis’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Alumis has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $13.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,033,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alumis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its holdings in Alumis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

