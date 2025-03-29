Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 149,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of GOOG opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.20 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

